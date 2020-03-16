One Arrested, No Injuries Reported After House Fire in La Plata

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, at approximately 4:20 p.m., firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to 7716 Olivers Shop Road in La Plata, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke and fire showing.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate. One arrest was made and the fire was deemed arson, the full press release from the State Fire Marshal can be read here.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene. to assist the displaced occupants.

No known injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, and http://www.ccvfireems.org/

