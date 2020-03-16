No Injuries Reported After Rollover Crash in Hollywood

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle off the roadway on its roof, with all occupants out of the vehicle.

One patient was evaluated and refused transport.

No injuries were reported, and all units cleared the scene a short time later.

Photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, and the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

