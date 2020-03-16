No Injuries Reported After Rollover Crash in Hollywood

March 16, 2020

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle off the roadway on its roof, with all occupants out of the vehicle.

One patient was evaluated and refused transport.

No injuries were reported, and all units cleared the scene a short time later.

Photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, and the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.


This entry was posted on March 16, 2020 at 2:41 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to No Injuries Reported After Rollover Crash in Hollywood

  1. Anonymous on March 16, 2020 at 9:13 am

    What kind of car is that?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 16, 2020 at 10:01 am

      A junker.

      Reply
    • I Know I'm Right on March 16, 2020 at 10:12 am

      A totaled one.

      Reply
    • car guy on March 16, 2020 at 10:16 am

      Crown Victoria

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on March 16, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Just another “medical emergency” here…

    Nothing to see…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.