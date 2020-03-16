The Southern Maryland Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Annual 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair Fundraiser to be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020

The Southern Maryland Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. would like to invite you to the Annual 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair Fundraiser. The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, rain or shine, at the Indian Head Trail, Village Green Park and Pavilion, 100 Walter Thomas Road, Indian Head, MD.

This is an event for the whole family! The flat pavement provides the opportunity for children to ride their scooters, tricycles, skates, and bikes. Pushing strollers are allowed and highly encouraged as this is truly a family affair. Refreshments will be served at the finish line!

Registration opens at 8:00 am and the race starts at 9:00 am. Cost: $30/person via check. Please mail payment to: Southern MD Chapter Jack & Jill, PO Box 324, Solomons, MD 20688 Or $33/person via online registration with Eventbrite (https://2020somdjj5krunwalk.eventbrite.com).

All proceeds benefit The Carolyn E. Parker Foundation and the Jack & Jill of America Foundation 501(c)(3).

To learn more visit, www.somdjj.org and https://www.facebook.com/SoMDJJ.

