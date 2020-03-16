All Cancelled Charles County Public School Events

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has canceled several events due to the school closure in effect from March 16 to March 27. The following is a list of canceled events during the closure. Announcements of any make up activities or rescheduled events, as well as any newly canceled events, will be made as determined.

March 16, All Hazard Committee meeting at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building;

March 16, Gang Intervention Meeting at Starkey;

March 16-27, All-County Band, Chorus and Orchestra rehearsals;

March 16-17, Elementary School Voluntary Transfer Fair;

March 17, Educators Rising state competition;

March 18, English as a Second Language (ESOL) Literacy Night at J.P. Ryon Elementary School;

March 18, ESOL Community Connections at Waldorf West Library;

March 18-19, District chorus assessments;

March 18, Coffee and Conversation at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School;

March 18, Guys, Girl, Games and Grubs event at Indian Head Elementary School;

March 16-20, Middle school basketball tournaments and finals;

March 19, Youth Art Month Reception at Starkey;

March 19, STEM Night at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School;

March 19, Math and Literacy Night at Eva Turner Elementary School;

March 20, Senior Citizen Prom at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Hall;

March 21, Early Learning Launch at La Plata High School;

March 21, Career Fair at North Point High School;

March 21-22, First Robotics Competition;

March 23, Board of Education scheduled work session at the Starkey Building;

March 23, Discipline Review Committee meeting at Westlake;

March 24, Spelling Bee at Mattawoman Middle School;

March 25-26, Secondary Level Volunteer Transfer Fair;

March 25, Superintendent’s High School Advisory Committee meeting at St. Charles High School;

March 25, Family Connections ESOL event at Waldorf West Library;

March 25, Women to Women event at Ryon;

March 25-27, the Maryland Association of Student Councils (MASC) Convention in Ocean City;

March 26, CCPS Years of Service Ceremony at Starkey;

March 26, Leadership Extension Application and Development (LEAD) program meeting at Theodore G. Davis Middle School;

March 26-27, Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) events at North Point;

March 26-28, Henry E. Lackey High School spring production;

March 27-29, St. Charles High School spring production;

March 27, Communication Action Meeting at Starkey;

March 28, Destination Imagination (DI) state competition at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; and

April 4, LEGO Robotics event at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM).

CCPS posts the most up-to-date information on its website, ccboe.com. Visit https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/coronavirus-information for the latest information.