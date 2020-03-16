Prince George’s County Police Arrest Man After Attempted Murder of Convenience Store Employee, and Arson of 7-Eleven in Oxon Hill

Prince George’s County Police arrested and charged a man for the attempted murder of a convenience store employee. The suspect is also charged with arson for setting the store on fire. He is 25-year-old Raymond Williams of the 2300 block of Ainger Place in Southeast, Washington DC.

On March 14th, at approximately 3:55 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers responded to a convenience store in the 5500 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill for the report of a fire. The officers located the victim, an adult male who works at the store, suffering significant burns to his face and body. Witnesses advised that Williams had come into the store posing as a customer.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached the counter with a cup in his hand containing a liquid that smelled like gasoline. He asked the victim for a pack of cigarettes. When the victim turned around to get the cigarettes, the suspect started a fire in the cup he was holding. As the victim turned back around, the suspect doused the victim’s face with the ignited gasoline. The suspect then jumped the counter and grabbed approximately 20 packs of cigarettes and ran from the store. The fire began to spread throughout the business. A witness called 911.



The victim was rushed to an area hospital and is being treated for critical burns. PGPD officers immediately began canvassing the area for the suspect. The officers located him several minutes later at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Kenmont Road in Oxon Hill. The stolen cigarettes were recovered from the suspect’s bag. He confessed to the crimes.

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged Williams with attempted murder, first degree assault, armed robbery, first degree arson and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A court commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

Photos courtesy of the Silver Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

