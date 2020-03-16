Officers from the Maryland State Police, St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s County Police Complete Active Shooter Course in Calvert County

During the week of March 9, 2020, The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office hosted a 5 day Raider solo response active shooter instructor course.

The class was made up of 20 police officers from across the region including Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, Prince George’s County Police Department, Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, Cheverly Police, Maryland State Police, and US Park Police.

During the course, active shooter responses from across the country were reviewed in addition to single officer response. Throughout the week students participated in live fire drills, active shooter scenarios, medical response, and instructor development.

The intensive training was paid for using a Maryland Police and Correctional Training Grant awarded to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Per Cpl. Nick DeFelice, “Bringing this type of training to the region is vital, as it prepares officers to instruct others on how to best respond to these types of events if ever needed. I would like to thank Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans and MPTC for providing the funding for this class as it will be rolled out to all Deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.”

