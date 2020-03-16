Calvert Health Medical Center Restricts Visitation, Cancels Classes and Programs

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has put a notice out advising following. Advisory: ClavertHealth Restrictions:MAIN ENTRANCE reserved for 1 healthy adult per patient. ED ENTRANCE reserved for the sick

At CalvertHealth, our top priority is the health and well-being of our patients, employees and the community that we serve. As we continue to take proactive measures and monitor the emerging situation with Coronavirus or COVID-19, CalvertHealth is restricting non-essential visitation to the hospital. This is done with an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of all our patients, healthcare workers and our partners that assist in the delivery of care today and in the future. The new restrictions are effective until further notice.

The newly implemented restrictions are as follows:

No visitors under the age of 18 will be permitted in the medical center unless they require medical care. This includes siblings of patients and newborn infants.

unless they require medical care. This includes siblings of patients and newborn infants. All visitors should be healthy. No visitors should come to the medical center if they are ill or have symptoms. Visitors will be screened upon entry to the medical center.

Limit of one visitor per patient. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life care and visitors who are healthy, but require their own caregiver.

Exceptions may be made for end-of-life care and visitors who are healthy, but require their own caregiver. The restriction applies not only to patient rooms, but all areas of the hospital, to include the lobby, waiting areas, cafeteria, chapel and other common areas.

No therapy dogs will be permitted in the medical center. Service animals will continue to be allowed.

As of Monday, March 16 at 6 a.m., CalvertHealth will ask that ALL visitors and patients of the following areas enter through the MAIN ENTRANCE:

Spine

Infusion

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Labor and Delivery

Outpatient Surgery

Behavioral Health Partial Hospitalization Program

Speech Therapy

Wound Care

Patients who are ill or symptomatic should enter through the Emergency Department Entrance.

The Main Entrance will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Evenings and weekends, all patients and visitors will use the Emergency Department entrance. All visitors should expect to be screened upon arrival to the medical center, regardless of their point of entry.

Additionally, CalvertHealth has cancelled all classes, support groups, community events and non-mandatory education. This includes scheduled visits for the health system’s Mobile Health Center.

Scheduled student clinicals and job shadows have also been cancelled until further notice.

CalvertHealth acknowledges that this policy may cause some inconvenience for many patients and their family members; however, patient safety and the overall health of the community is the health system’s primary concern.

For more information on the Coronavirus (COVID-19), please contact the Calvert County Health Department by calling 410.535.5400 extension 334 during normal business hours, or, call the Maryland State Department of Health at 211, option 2.

All information, and additional information can be found here. https://www.calverthealthmedicine.org/the-latest-information-on-coronavirus-covid-19