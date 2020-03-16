Governor Hogan Issues Emergency Order to Close All Maryland Casinos, Racetracks, and Simulcast Betting Facilities to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

In light of the serious public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Hogan has issued an emergency order to close all Maryland casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities to the general public indefinitely.“This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically,” said Governor Hogan. “These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”

The following properties are affected by the governor’s emergency order, which takes effect at midnight on Monday, March 16, 2020 and will remain in effect until the state of emergency has been terminated or until superseded by other orders:

MGM National Harbor

Live! Casino & Hotel

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

Hollywood Casino Perryville

Ocean Downs Casino

Rocky Gap Casino Resort

Laurel Park

Pimlico Race Course

Timonium Race Course

Fair Hill Races

Rosecroft Raceway

Ocean Downs

All simulcast betting facilities in the state

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will work with casinos to facilitate an orderly shutdown of operations. This order does not apply to hotels adjacent to casinos. Read the governor’s emergency order.

Additionally, Governor Hogan reiterated that failure to follow his order prohibiting large gatherings is a crime, and will be enforced if businesses fail to comply.

“It is critical to public health and safety that bars, restaurants, and other businesses across the state comply with the law,” said Governor Hogan. “Anyone who hosts or is part of the crowds in bars this weekend is jeopardizing the health of others and must avoid any contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions.”

Resources for Businesses. The Maryland Departments of Commerce and Labor have compiled resources to help businesses whose daily operations are affected during the state of emergency. We encourage members of the business community to reach out with their questions by sending a message to Secretary.Commerce@maryland.gov.

State of Emergency. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. The State of Maryland is continuing to operate under a state of emergency, and all levels of government are taking a comprehensive, collaborative approach to keep Marylanders safe. The list of ongoing state actions is available at governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus.

For health resources regarding COVID-19, including case counts and clinician guidance, Marylanders should visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.