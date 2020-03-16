No Injuries Reported After St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved in Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Monday, March 16, 2020, at approximately 9:55 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a police vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicle in the Northbound turn lanes on Three Notch Road.

The operator and two pediatric patients were evaluated by emergency medical personnel on the scene.

No transported were made and all units returned to service in approximately 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash.

