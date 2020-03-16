VIDEO: Governor Shuts Down Bars, Restaurants, Movie Theaters and Gyms Across the State

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announces:
- Shut down all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms at 5:00 p.m.
- while allowing drive-thru, carry-out, and food delivery service to continue
- Gatherings of more than 50 people banned
- 250 additional State Troopers activated
- Increase hospital capacity by 6,000 beds
“We need to do our part to stop this deadly virus from spreading,” Hogan said in the press conference. “I have just enacted an executive order to shut down all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms across the state, effective at 5pm today, while allowing drive thru, carry out and food delivery service to continue.”
An additional order also prohibits any gatherings of over 50 people, cited as guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC).
“These emergency orders carry the full force of the law and will be strictly enforced,” Hogan said. “As we said on Thursday… essential services such as grocery stores, food delivery, pharmacies, gas stations, banks… need to remain open.”
The Maryland Medical Reserve Core has also been fully activated. Under Hogan’s order, any medical provider with a valid medical license from another state or a holder of an expired Maryland medical license will be allowed to practice during the state of emergency.
Just Curious, what gives a governor the authority to close private businesses?
Your a idiot the only reason you got reelected cause you had cancer and made osweiler geek sorry for you. Your disgrace to Maryland
A total waste! Ruined the economy and civilization of the entire nation with fear over a flu!
If Churchill could see this he would spit in your cowardly faces.
There is a sane logical way of continuing to live – without being such fools.
No wonder socialism is so popular – people were never taught how to stand up and do for themselves.
Embarrassing to anyone with intellect.
Well so long to being re-elected Hogan
Uh oh! Closed the drunk houses and the feed troughs. SOMD is doomed now!
The gyms will see a slight downturn in business. Hahaha
This is backwards in my opinion. Why not quarantine those most susceptible to the virus and enforce that instead? That would be a much smaller demographic than subjecting the entire population to these requirements.