VIDEO: Governor Shuts Down Bars, Restaurants, Movie Theaters and Gyms Across the State

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announces:

Shut down all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms at 5:00 p.m. while allowing drive-thru, carry-out, and food delivery service to continue

Gatherings of more than 50 people banned

250 additional State Troopers activated

Increase hospital capacity by 6,000 beds

“We need to do our part to stop this deadly virus from spreading,” Hogan said in the press conference. “I have just enacted an executive order to shut down all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms across the state, effective at 5pm today, while allowing drive thru, carry out and food delivery service to continue.”

An additional order also prohibits any gatherings of over 50 people, cited as guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC).

“These emergency orders carry the full force of the law and will be strictly enforced,” Hogan said. “As we said on Thursday… essential services such as grocery stores, food delivery, pharmacies, gas stations, banks… need to remain open.”

The Maryland Medical Reserve Core has also been fully activated. Under Hogan’s order, any medical provider with a valid medical license from another state or a holder of an expired Maryland medical license will be allowed to practice during the state of emergency.