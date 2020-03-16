St. Mary’s County Woman Wins $100,000 with Scratch-off at California Sheetz

St. Mary’s County woman wins top prize playing Rose Gold game

A Leonardtown woman reports having no thoughts of buying a Maryland Lottery scratch-off when she pulled into the gas pumps at a Sheetz store in California last week.

However, she quickly remembered that she had a winning instant ticket in her purse to cash. The loyal scratch-off player entered the store and reinvested her prize in the purchase of three more scratch-offs. One of those, a $10 Rose Gold game, would soon provide her with $100,000 worth of shock and joy.

Scratching her instant tickets later that evening did not put her in the best of moods. “The first two games were complete misses, not even close to a win on either,” said the 47-year-old. “Then, I picked up Rose Gold.”

The self-employed St. Mary’s County resident tells us that she watches for new scratch-off games. “I chose Rose Gold because it was new and, boy, am I glad I did.”



The Southern Maryland winner started yelling as soon as she saw the $100,000 prize on her instant ticket. “I couldn’t believe my eyes. Even as I was shouting, I was checking and rechecking the ticket, just to be sure.”

Anxious to share her good news, she picked up the phone to call her husband. He was traveling for work and didn’t answer. She reached out next to her mom and got the answering machine. “I had to tell someone but nobody was answering!” Happily, both husband and mother soon called back. After some convincing that she hadn’t dreamed up the big win, her husband and mom celebrated the family’s luck with her.

The husband and wife, who chose the nickname “J & T” for Lottery publicity, plan to spend part of the prize on a new car and put the remainder of the $100,000 win into savings.

Sheetz #292 at 22711 Three Notch Road will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the top-prize winning ticket in the game. The lucky retailer also sold a top-prize winning 2020 Cash scratch-off earlier this year, which gave some happy player a $20,200 prize.

Our lucky lady left plenty of prizes remaining in the Rose Gold game, which hit Lottery retailer shelves in late February. Players can search for seven more $100,000 prizes as well as 28 $10,000 winners and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.

