AUDIO: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stabbing of 16-Year-Old Male Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Monday, March 16, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Franklin Court, and Heathcote Road in Waldorf, for the reported active disturbance and possible domestic situation.

911 Communications received additional 911 calls reporting one victim was currently located in the 3100 block of Heathcote Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and reported a 16-year-old male with at least two stab wounds to the upper body on Heathcote Road, and shortly after, Officers confirmed one male was in custody at the Franklin Court address, the suspect is approximately 15 to 17 years of age.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the scene is contained and this does not appear to be random, the suspect in custody and the victim are known to each other.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



