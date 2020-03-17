AUDIO:16-Year-Old Waldorf Male Arrested After Stabbing Another Teen Over Pack of Cigarettes

UPDATE: On March 16, 2020, at 1:25 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old male with stab wounds to his chest. He was flown to a hospital and admitted in stable condition.

The suspect, Conall Robert Keller, 16, of Waldorf, was arrested on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim are known to each other and the suspect stabbed the victim over a disagreement related to the sale of a pack of cigarettes.

Keller was subsequently charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Anyone with additional information relating to this case is asked to call Detective Johnson at (301) 609-6453.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or submitting a tip online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

