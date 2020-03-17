VIDEO: “We Can’t Wait,” Governor Hogan Explains Maryland’s Unprecedented Coronavirus Response on CNN, PBS

March 17, 2020

On Monday, March 16, 2020, Governor Hogan appeared on CNN’s The Situation Room and PBS Newshour to update the public on Maryland’s unprecedented response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The appearance came just hours after Governor Hogan enacted new vital actions to keep Marylanders safe – including closing bars and restaurants, expanding the ban on gatherings to no more than 50 people, and announcing a public health surge to bolster Maryland’s capacity and infrastructure to treat patients.

Immediately after announcing these critical steps, Governor Hogan joined a phone call with President Trump, Vice President Pence, Dr. Fauci, and the nation’s governors to discuss the national response to this crisis. Governor Hogan has continued to stress that local, state, and federal governments must “work together” to “take drastic actions…to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.”




