St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission Partners with St. Mary’s County Health Department on Public Water Supply to Customers

The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) and St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) have partnered to ensure that public water supply is available to MetCom customers. “Our primary concern at this time is the health and safety of our customers, the continued protection of the citizens of St. Mary’s County, and our desire to help create a safe and sanitary environment,” said George Erichsen, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Commission.

Effective immediately, and until further notice, and unless there is a water main break or other related emergency, the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission will not be disconnecting water/sewer service to any customer who is delinquent in payment. In addition, for customers whose water had been previously disconnected, water supply will be temporarily restored. Customers should continue to pay their bills as they will ultimately be responsible for any charges and late fees incurred during this temporary turn-off moratorium.

“This is an important step in ensuring the availability of clean water to all of our residents in a time of public health emergency,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “It is so critical for everyone to be able to wash their hands and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19 in our community.”

Community members who have questions about COVID-19 should visit the SMCHD website, www.smchd.org/coronavirus for local updates and information or call the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Community Hotline, Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at (301) 475-4911.