St. Mary’s County Government and Community COVID-19 Operational Update for March 17

The following is the updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic. While at this time, there are no identified cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County, residents are encouraged to continue social distancing measures by avoiding crowded areas and restricting travel and localize movement.

St. Mary’s County Government Operations

All St. Mary’s County Government Administrative Offices is open for regular operations until further notice.

All St. Mary’s County Government meeting spaces are closed through March 27.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

St. Mary’s County Public School are closed through March 27. Students will return to school March 30, 2020.

Department of Aging & Human Services

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) are closed beginning until further notice. Senior Information & Assistance appointments will not be conducted in person. Individuals are encouraged to conduct business by phone or email, or to reschedule appointments for a time when Senior Activity Centers have reopened. All programs and activities are canceled. The Patrick Henry LIFE trip on March 20 and the Charles County Churches LIFE trip on March 26 are canceled.

Home-Delivered Meals will continue as regularly scheduled

There will be no congregate meals at Senior Activity Centers, but meals will be provided to New Towne Village and Cedar Lane Senior Living Communities

Department of Public Works and Transportation

St. Mary’s Transit System will continue regular operations until further notice.

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is open under normal operations.

Convenience Centers and Landfill

The six convenience centers and the St. Andrews Landfill will continue normal operations until further notice

Department of Recreation and Parks

All programs, including organized practices and games, are canceled through Sunday March 29, 2020. This date may be extended. The following Department of Recreation and Parks Special Events have been canceled or postponed:

Easter Festival April 4

Mother Son Kickball April 19

Summerstock Auditions April 24 & 25

Pickleball Tournament April 25

Mother Daughter Tea May 2

Museums

The St. Clements Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum are closed and Maryland Day 2020 events at the St. Clements Island are canceled.

Wicomico Shores Golf Course

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Pro Shop is open daily for golf from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Riverview Restaurant is closed for food service and all events.

St Marys County Libraries

Libraries are closed through March 29, library programming and events are also canceled. Meeting rooms are closed. No fines will be levied during library closure period. The Friends of the Library Book Sale scheduled for March 26-29 is canceled.

College of Southern Maryland

The College of Southern Maryland campuses are closed to the public, except for employees and current students, until further notice. In addition, all spring sports are canceled for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester.

St. Marys County Metropolitan Commission

MetCom is open under normal operations.

Residents can call the COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911 Monday-Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for information relating to COVID-19 or visit the following websites for more information and updates:

St. Mary’s County Government www.stmarysmd.com

St. Mary’s County Health Department www.smchd.org/coronavirus.