One Man Killed and Four Police Officers Injured in Prince George’s County Crash

While on the scene of a crash involving a suspected impaired driver, a driver involved in the first crash was killed and four police officers were injured when struck by a vehicle driven by a second possibly impaired driver.

The deceased victim is identified as Marc Alexander, 60, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The injured trooper is identified as Trooper Brandon White, of the Forestville Barrack. The three injured Prince George’s Police Department officers are each from District 2. Their identities will be released by their department. The trooper and all three officers were transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Trooper White was on patrol in his marked vehicle when he was dispatched to a reported crash on southbound Rt. 202 at Campus Way South, in Largo. The three Prince George’s County officers also responded to assist.

The preliminary investigation at that scene indicated a 2002 Chevrolet Impala driven by Victoria Cross, 59, of Lothian, Md., was southbound in lane two of Rt. 202 when it struck the rear of a 2006 Honda Ridgeline, driven by Marc Alexander. During the investigation, Cross was exhibiting signs of impairment and the police officers at the scene were about to begin roadside field sobriety tests.

According to the preliminary investigation, at about 10:10 p.m., Trooper White was seated in his patrol car positioned behind the crash scene with his emergency lights activated, when a southbound 2004 Pontiac Gran Prix struck the rear of his car. The force of the crash caused the patrol car to rotate and it struck the three county police officers, who were standing at the rear of the Chevrolet Impala involved in the first crash.



The Pontiac Gran Prix continued on, sideswiping the Honda Ridgeline and striking Marc Alexander, who was standing outside his truck. The Pontiac stopped and the driver was identified as Iretha Spriggs, 38, of Capital Heights, Md.

Additional troopers and county police officers responded to the scene. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department personnel responded to treat and transport the injured. Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 2 was called to transport Marc Alexander to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Spriggs was transported by ambulance to MedStar.

Troopers found suspected marijuana in plain view in Spriggs’ vehicle. Troopers observed signs of possible impairment involving Spriggs and are continuing their investigation into that potential.

No charges have been filed at this time in connection with the second crash that resulted in the fatality and the four police officers being injured. That investigation, led by the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is continuing. Upon completion, troopers will present their investigation to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and consultation regarding charges.

Troopers have charged the driver involved in the first crash. Victoria Cross was charged early this morning with driving under the influence, driving while impaired, reckless driving and negligent driving. She was later released to a sober driver.

The investigation is continuing.

