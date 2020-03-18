UPDATE: CSM Faculty and Staff Move to Teleworking, Classes Remain Online, Campuses to Close March 19

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces that all instruction and college work-functions will operate remotely and access to CSM’s campuses is restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel, effective Thursday, March 19. CSM will maintain in this operational status through April 3.

“In what has been a very short period of time, we have all come to realize how swiftly the COVID-19 situation keeps changing in our communities and across our country,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “I know that we will navigate the challenges of the coming weeks successfully, and we will do so together—in mutual support and understanding, and with collaboration and compassion.”

CSM will maintain a virtual learning environment for its students and the classes that shifted to remote learning this week are not canceled.

We will continue to communicate with our communities often to keep everyone apprised of any additional changes we make that affect the way we serve our students and our community,” Murphy said, adding that the CSM community will take Wednesday, March 18 to review telework policies and ensure employees have all their questions answered. “These are unprecedented times, and the health and safety of our college community is of critical importance. I am humbled by the dedication of our students, faculty, and staff as we all try to stay on top of this rapidly accelerating crisis.

In addition to limiting public access to campuses, CSM has made several operational changes that can be tracked at ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/. Please visit the website often for resources and updates.

Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in close contact with their professors if they have any questions about their courses.

CSM remains in close contact with local, state and federal authorities, and will share information as quickly as possible when and if these new operating conditions change. All updates can be found at http://ready.csmd.edu/.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or any other flu-like symptoms (e.g. sore throat, body ache, congestion) should not come to CSM campuses. Anyone exhibiting these symptoms will be required to leave campus immediately.

Please join the CSM community online. Find CSM on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Snapchat.