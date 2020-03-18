St. Mary’s County Library Expands Access to Digital Materials and Online Resources

The St. Mary’s County Library offers an option for all citizens to sign up for a free Library Card through the St. Mary’s County Library website, www.stmalib.org. Simply click on ‘Get a Library Card’ under ‘Library Services’ on the homepage.

When you apply online, you will receive a temporary Library Card number that can be used to access the Library’s online resources and digital materials which include thousands of ebooks, eaudiobooks, emagazines, downloadable movies, TV shows, music and more.

The Library has extended all temporary cards to be valid for 90 days. Once the Library is open again, you can come in to verify your address and receive your permanent physical Library Card.

Browse thousands of digital items available for free without ever leaving your home! Find easy to use instructions on accessing items on the Library website www.stmalib.org under ‘Read, Listen, Watch.’

Maryland’s Digital eLibrary Consortium

https://maryland.overdrive.com/maryland-southernmarylandregional/content

Download eBooks, digital audiobooks, and magazines to a smartphone, tablet, eReader, laptop, or computer.

Hoopla Digital

www.hoopladigital.com

Borrow up to 5 titles per month from thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, comics, and audiobooks using a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer.

RBdigital

https://smrla.rbdigital.com

Download eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines in one app.

Tumble Book Library

www.stmalib.org and click on ‘Tumble Book Library’ under ‘Kids’

A collection of electronic, animated, talking books, games, and puzzles.

Looking for homework help, learning activities, or something fun to do? Find online resources under ‘Research and Learn’ on www.stmalib.org.

Check out the Library Homework Help page, www.stmalib.org/kids/homework-help/

Creative Bug

www.creativebug.com/lib/stmalib

Creativebug is the number one inspirational resource for DIY, crafters and makers, with thousands of award-winning art & craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists.

Mango Languages

https://connect.mangolanguages.com/southmaryland_regional/start

Mango Languages courses are offered in 71 languages, including 20 ESL courses and specialty courses focused on specific subjects. You can try Mango as a guest, but to save your progress, create a profile with your email address, a password, and your St. Mary’s County Library card number.

Lynda.com

http://lynda.com/portal/sip?org=cosmos.somd.lib.md.us

We are pleased to offer our library cardholders access to lynda.com’s library of instructional videos. Normally, using lynda.com requires a paid subscription, but as a St. Mary’s County Library cardholder you can access Lynda.com content from any computer with an Internet connection simply by visiting the library’s lynda.com site and entering your library card number and password/PIN (usually the last four digits of your telephone number).

Kids InfoBits

https://galesupport.com/sailorgeo?loc=stmaryscntyl&db=itke

Provides authoritative, age-appropriate, curriculum-aligned digital content covering a broad range of educational topics including Animals, Arts, Geography Literature, Social Studies, Technology, and more. With a modern design and simple navigation, Kids InfoBits makes it easy for young users to explore content and gain comfort with database searching.