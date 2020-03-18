Carol Ann Redmond, 68

Carol Ann Redmond, age 68, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on September 20, 1951, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Mildred Copenhaver Teague.

Mrs. Redmond retired as a contractor logistics supply technician with the Department of Defense. She enjoyed playing the piano, sailing, and cooking.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Richard M. Redmond; siblings, Robert L. Teague (Merrill Virginia Blair), Bel Air, MD, Thomas N. Teague (Betty), Elkton, MD, Mary E. Hutton, Chestertown, MD, John E. Teague (Leslie), Lutz, FL, Charlotte R. Zang, Chestertown, MD, and Laurie J. Teague (Ted Newlin), Elkton, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia Redmond.

Graveside service in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, MD, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Infusion Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington Cancer Institute, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

