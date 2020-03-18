Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Charles County

There are 2 presumptive COVID-19 cases of military retiree dependents who received care at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in self-quarantine at their home in Charles County, Md. The other person, who also lives in Charles County, was admitted to another medical facility in the region.

The Joint Base Andrews commander has declared a public health emergency on base. The health protection condition (HPCON) on base is Bravo. Joint Base Andrews has implemented precautions throughout the base to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, including changes to procedures at its gates and medical facilities.

Joint Base Andrews leadership is continually monitoring the situation and is working closely with Prince George’s County Public Health, the Maryland Department of Health, the Department of Defense, the Defense Health Agency and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

The Department of Defense has instituted international and domestic travel restrictions on its people to help limit COVID-19’s spread and its impact on the force.

