NAS Patuxent River Commissary and NEX to Remain Open

The operating environment inside the COVID-19 response continues to evolve, but the Pax Commissary and Navy Exchange remain open and committed to serving their customers at Pax River.

PAX NAVY EXCHANGE:

The Pax River Navy Exchange will maintain normal business hours until further notice.

PAX COMMISSARY UPDATE:

– Effective March 18, Pax River Commissary will begin 100% I.D. card checks at the entrance of the store and the visitor policy will be revoked.

– Effective March 19, “early bird” shopping hours will be removed.

Commissary hours:

Monday closed

Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Customers with questions or concerns about the Pax River Navy Exchange can call 301-342-0606; those with questions or concerns about the Pax River Commissary can call 301-342-3789/3630.

The Pax River Commissary and Navy Exchange Teams thank customers for their understanding and patronage.