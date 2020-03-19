Speed and Alcohol Appear to be Contributing Factors in Motor Vehicle Accident That Killed 30-Year-Old Mechanicsville Woman

On March 19, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a single motor vehicle collision with CPR in progress at the 39000 block of Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall.

Due to the injuries sustained, the Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2019 Nissan Sentra, operated by Christina Marie Maier, 30 of Mechanicsville, was traveling north on Golden Beach Road when the vehicle lost control around a curve in the roadway. Maier overcorrected the steering, left the roadway and struck a ditch and then a tree, which overturned the vehicle. Maier was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata via ambulance with lifesaving measures performed. Maier was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

At this time, both speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it are asked to call DFC Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. *8108 or email rachael.roszell@stmarysmd.com.

