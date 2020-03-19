St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Currently Seeking Identity of Spring Ridge Middle School Burglary Suspect

March 19, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary investigation. On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:25 am, the suspect unlawfully entered Spring Ridge Middle School in Lexington Park after trying to open several doors.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Chris Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004 or email christopher.beyer@stmarysmd.com. Case # 13358-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


