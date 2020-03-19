Calvert County Health Department Confirms First Case of COVID-19 in Calvert County

The first diagnosed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Calvert County has been confirmed. The person with the infection is under medical care and is presently doing well. This person has had minimal contact with others since becoming infected. The family members of this individual are self-isolating themselves per CDC recommendations. Those few individuals outside of the immediate family who have any risk of becoming infected have been contacted by the health department are also self-isolating themselves.

The source of transmission for the Calvert resident was an out-of-state relative. Neither the Calvert resident nor the relative has had any contact with anyone in a local school, daycare, nursing facility, or any other vulnerable population.

We remind everyone to continue to take reasonable precautions against exposure including frequent handwashing, use of disinfectants on high-touch surfaces, and limiting exposure in public places as much as possible.