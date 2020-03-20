St. Mary’s County Government Attorney Receives 2020 Leadership in Law Award

The Daily Record selected St. Mary’s County Government Attorney, David A. Weiskopf, to receive the 2020 Leadership in Law Award.

Leadership in Law Awards recognize Maryland’s legal professionals – lawyers and judges – whose dedication to their occupation and to their communities is outstanding.

The top winner of this year’s Leadership in Law Awards will be announced at the celebration event May 21 at the BWI Hilton. The honoree will be determined by a vote of this year’s Leadership in Law winners.

In addition, The Daily Record ‘s Leadership in Law Awards include honors recognizing up-and-coming legal professionals through Generation J.D. and legal professionals with exemplary careers through the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominations for all the awards were received from The Daily Record’s readers in addition to area law firms, bar associations, chambers of commerce and the business and legal communities at large. Nominees were asked to complete an application that outlined their career accomplishments, community involvement and mentoring activities that would distinguish them as outstanding leaders in the law. Winners were selected by a panel of legal and business leaders.

This year’s Leadership in Law honorees are dedicated to the legal profession, to their communities and to mentoring. The impact they have had professionally and on their communities is stellar,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “Their tremendous accomplishments make them leaders in the law community in Maryland, and The Daily Record is honored to recognize them.”

Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the May 22 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

