Charles County Public Schools Offer Support for School Staff and Families During COVID-19V

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has support resources available for students, parents and staff about the coronavirus (COVID-19). Resources on how to speak with children about COVID-19 are posted on the CCPS website at ccboe.com. The website includes fact sheets from the National Association of School Psychologists, resources for families of English Language Learners (ELL) and tips from the Child Mind Institute. Resources are posted here on the CCPS website.

CCPS school psychologists are available for parents/guardians who have concerns about their children’s social, emotional and behavioral development. Call 240-776-5802 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning Wednesday, March 18 to speak with a CCPS school psychologist. Callers should be aware that conversations are one time only, do not constitute a counseling relationship and should not be considered confidential. Topics of conversation should be focused on educationally relevant topics, such as how to help my child maintain a routine during COVID-19 and adjust to going back to school.

Callers seeking specific mental health guidance should call Tri-County Youth Services Bureau at 301-645-1837 or e-mail info@tcysb.org. Parents can also contact their child’s current mental health provider for assistance.

CCPS staff members in need of additional supports during the closure can contact Deer Oaks, provider of the school system Employee Assistance Program (EAP), at 1-888-993-7650 or online at https://www.deeroakseap.com. Additional information for staff is posted on MyCCPS here.



Tri-County Youth Services Bureau, 301-645-1837, http://tcysb.org/?page_id=234

Department of Social Services, 301-392-6400, https://charlescountydss.com/

Maryland Health Connection, https://211md.org/211provider-md-healthcare

Maryland Health Connection family resources, https://211md.org/for-children-and-families

Mental health supports also are available through CCPS partner agencies and the Maryland Health Connection. They include:

CCPS is providing meals for students at eight locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children of 18 and younger can pick up two cold meals, a packable breakfast and one snack each day. Food sites are listed here.

Meal assistance is available through other partner agencies in Charles County, including the Arnold House, Metropolitan United Methodist Church and the Charles County Children’s Aid Society.

Arnold House, 301-932-8555, dorcie@thearnoldhouse.org

Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 301-375-9088, metroumc@verizon.net

Children’s Aid Society, 301-645-1561, https://www.childrens-aid-society.org/

Instructional activities for students are posted on the CCPS website at https://collections.follettsoftware.com/collection/5e62a0d7f57469001214fef7?h=22d385e727f91b442c7bbc6a5e9fc34b9fd2260e9026a371f69a93dea3bb6734. Activities are recommended resources broken down by grade level for students to continue learning at home during the closure.

Parents who do not have internet access or technology available for their child can pick up a learning packet at one of the eight meal locations. Locations are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools:

Henry E. Lackey High School;

Maurice J. McDonough High School;

St. Charles High School;

Westlake High School;

Milton M. Somers Middle School;

Indian Head Elementary School;

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School; and

J.P. Ryon Elementary School.

Packets are available by request and include materials for students broken down by grade level.

Schools are set to be closed March 16 to March 27. Any updates to the status of CCPS will be posted on the website at ccboe.com.