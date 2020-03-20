Calvert Sheriff’s Office Makes Changes to Combat Covid-19

Sheriff Mike Evans and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office commitment to the health and safety of our community is a top priority. In response to the CDC’s recommendation and out of caution to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 Virus, the following steps will be taken by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office until further notice while still providing the highest level of service to our citizens.

These practices are being set in place out of concern and respect for our community members and Sheriff’s Office staff. Sheriff Evans asks for your patience and understanding with hopes that we will be able to resume normal operations as soon as it becomes safe.

Sheriff’s Office Operations/Patrol Deputies:

Emergency/Life-Threatening calls or “In Progress” calls for service will be handled in the same manner as always and will not change.

Non-Emergency/Routine calls for service will be handled over the telephone, if possible.

Fingerprinting services for civilians have been suspended until further notice.

All Child Safety Seat inspections have been suspended until further notice.

All volunteer services have been suspended until further notice.

Community members are encouraged to call-in where possible instead of coming to the Sheriff’s Office.

Visitors coming into the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office will be restricted.

Telephone Reporting will be conducted for minor crimes and lost property, where there is no suspect information or investigative leads.

In an effort to minimize contact and conform to social distancing as best we can, when dispatching a deputy to a call for service, the complainant will be asked to meet the deputy outside upon arrival.

Accident Reports will now be obtained online through the internet @ CRASHDOCS.ORG.

We are working closely with the County, surrounding jurisdictions, State and Federal organizations to mitigate the outcome and long term effects as a result of potential COVID-19 exposures.

Updates to The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office operational status, breaking news and community alerts can always be found on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CalvertSheriff/.

The county continues to share the latest updates surrounding Calvert County’s response to COVID-19 through a virtual resource center on its website, including any precautionary measures, guidance and closures at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus. Stay healthy and safe!

