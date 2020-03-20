Operational Update: St. Mary’s County MedStar Hospital Drive-Through Testing

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital ended today at 4:00 p.m. as scheduled and will resume on Monday, March 23, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in front of the Outpatient Pavilion.

Individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (including cough, fever, and shortness of breath) should call their primary health care provider or call ahead to a local urgent care or the hospital’s Emergency Department. Anyone who is experiencing a medical emergency, should call 9-1-1.

Community members may call the COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911 Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for COVID-19 information. Health Department nurses are available through the hotline to discuss concerns and assist in coordinating testing for those who do not have a primary care provider.

Once drive-thru testing resumes, in order to be tested, individuals must:

Be a St. Mary’s County resident

Have a prescription for testing from a primary care provider or the St. Mary’s County Health Department

Present a valid photo ID

Remain in their vehicle and an associate will come out to them

Please only consider testing if you have symptoms and think you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Test results are not immediate; results may take up to seven days to become available. Individuals tested will receive a follow-up call from the physician that wrote the order/prescription for their testing (their primary care provider or the Health Department). In the meantime, anyone with symptoms and concern for COVID-19 awaiting test results should stay at home and avoid close contact with others. If you need medical attention call ahead.

Community members, healthcare providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s website for local COVID-19 updates and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.