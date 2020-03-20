MDOT MVA Announces Statewide Closure of All Branch Offices in Response to COVID-19

To help protect the health and safety of customers and employees, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all branch offices statewide effective at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. This operational change is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Branch offices will remain closed until further notice.

All previously scheduled appointments are cancelled. Customers will receive correspondence when branch offices reopen and appointments are available again.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we take appropriate steps to limit the impact of this unprecedented health crisis,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Safety is always our top priority at MDOT MVA. Right now, the key to promoting safety is encouraging our customers and employees to stay home.”

PLEASE NOTE:

• Governor Larry Hogan has ordered an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations that have expiration dates of March 12 through the end of Maryland’s state of emergency. As a result, these licenses, cards, permits and registrations will not expire until 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted.

• MDOT MVA’s eStore and self-service kiosks are still available. Customers may complete a number of transactions online at mva.maryland.gov, including vehicle registration renewals, change of address, insurance compliance payments and information on flag fees. Due to staffing limitations, some services may take longer to process than usual. A list of self-serve kiosk locations is available at mva.maryland.gov/24HourKioskList.pdf.

• Services located inside MDOT MVA branch offices related to the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, E-ZPass, the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) program and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck services will not be available during the closure.

• Customers with emergency business needs, such as obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) or registering fleet vehicles needed to bring resources to Marylanders, should reach out to MDOT MVA at COVID19MVAAction@mdot.maryland.gov or call 1-800-950-1682.

Additionally, customers can follow and reach out to MDOT MVA at facebook.com/MarylandMVA/ and twitter.com/MD_MVA.