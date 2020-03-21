Washington D.C. Resident Who Works at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Tests Positive for COVID-19

St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has been notified that a Washington, D.C. resident who works at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Mary’s County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

While this will not be classified as a St. Mary’s County case, the St. Mary’s County Health Department will conduct a public health investigation in coordination with the Washington D.C. Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health.

The individual is a woman in her 40s who is isolating in her D.C. home, is currently symptomatic, and is being monitored by the Washington D.C. Health Department.

“We are in the process of identifying potential risks to St. Mary’s County residents,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our Infectious Disease team will directly contact individual community members who may have been exposed to coordinate any needed testing and monitoring for symptoms. If at any point in our investigation we feel that there was risk of broader community exposure, we will notify the public.”

SMCHD urges community members to continue infection prevention measures and social distancing such as avoiding groups of 10 or more persons and keeping at least six feet away from ill persons. If you are sick, stay home and away from others. If you need medical attention, call ahead to your primary care doctor or health care facility, or use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency.

For local COVID-19 updates and information, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

