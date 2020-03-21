St. Mary’s County Government Closes Due to COVID-19 Precautions

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, effective Monday, March 23, 2020, all St. Mary’s County Government administrative buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

Additionally, to protect the safety and welfare of county government employees, administrative leave is in effect for nonessential employees; essential employees should report or adhere to teleworking schedules as directed by supervisors. Employees should contact Department Directors for further direction.

In partnership with St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Government has established a COVID-19 Community Hotline. Residents can call 301-475-4911 for questions regarding county government operations and the St. Mary’s County response to COVID-19. The call center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.