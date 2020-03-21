Confirmed COVID-19 Case in St. Mary’s County Resident

Live Announcement Scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has been notified that a St. Mary’s County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The individual is a woman in her 20s who had known exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID-19. She is in good condition, has been isolating at home, and is being monitored by the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD).

SMCHD is currently conducting an investigation into potential exposure to other community members. SMCHD will directly contact individual community members who may have been exposed to coordinate any needed testing and monitoring for symptoms. Any risk of broader community exposure will be announced to the community as the public health investigation continues.

SMCHD urges community members to continue infection prevention measures and social distancing. If you are sick, stay home and away from others. If you need medical attention, call ahead to your primary care doctor or health care facility, or use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency. For local COVID-19 updates and information, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

“We have been working with state and local partners to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and to prepare our community for the impact of this worldwide pandemic. We are ready to respond together,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Most people with this illness experience mild or moderate symptoms similar to the common cold or flu. Residents can stay safe by practicing infection prevention measures such as handwashing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.”

The St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Government will jointly hold a live announcement on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. which will be live streamed via:

• St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95

• The St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel

“It is important to remain calm and stay informed. The St. Mary’s County Government is working very closely with the St. Mary’s County Health Department. I encourage you to continue with preventive measures. Stay away from crowds, wash your hands thoroughly and often,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

A call center is open for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Community members can call the center at 301-475-4911 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to speak with staff and obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered. Language interpretation services are available.