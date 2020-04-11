Lexington Park Man Arrested After Leading Police on High Speed Chase in St. Mary’s County

On March 21, 2020, Dep. Burgess attempted to stop a vehicle in the 20500 block of Treetop Road in Lexington Park. James Craig Proctor, age 32 of Lexington Park, failed to stop and deputies pursued the vehicle.

Proctor stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. Proctor was quickly located and taken into custody. Located in Proctor’s vehicle was suspected CDS smoking device containing residue (suspected cocaine).

Proctor was arrested and charged with the following.

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

Driving While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely

Driving Vehicle While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Driving on Revoked License and Privilege

Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Failing to Stop

Attempt by Driver to Elude Police by Fleeing on Foot, Reckless Driving

Driving Without Current Tags

Displaying Expired Registration Plates Issued by Any State