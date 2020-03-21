LIVE VIDEO: Confirmed COVID-19 Case in St. Mary’s County Resident Live Announcement

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has been notified that a St. Mary’s County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The individual is a woman in her 20s who had known exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID-19. She is in good condition, has been isolating at home, and is being monitored by the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD).

The St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Government will jointly hold a live announcement on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. which will be live streamed and can be watched below., or on the St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95



“It is important to remain calm and stay informed. The St. Mary’s County Government is working very closely with the St. Mary’s County Health Department. I encourage you to continue with preventive measures. Stay away from crowds, wash your hands thoroughly and often,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

A call center is open for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Community members can call the center at 301-475-4911 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to speak with staff and obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered. Language interpretation services are available.

For information on St. Mary’s County Government COVID-19 response visit www.stmarysmd.com.



Due to COVID-19 Precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19, effective Monday, March 23, 2020, all St. Mary’s County Government administrative buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

Additionally, to protect the safety and welfare of county government employees, administrative leave is in effect for nonessential employees; essential employees should report or adhere to teleworking schedules as directed by supervisors. Employees should contact Department Directors for further direction.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has been notified that a Washington, D.C. resident who works at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Mary’s County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

While this will not be classified as a St. Mary’s County case, the St. Mary’s County Health Department will conduct a public health investigation in coordination with the Washington D.C. Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health.

The individual is a woman in her 40s who is isolating in her D.C. home, is currently symptomatic, and is being monitored by the Washington D.C. Health Department.

