Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Pedestrian in Charlotte Hall Sends Victim to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, at approximately 6:40 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Fred’s Liquors on Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single victim lying in the roadway in the area of Golden Beach Road and Henry Lane.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. The occupants of the vehicle reported no injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash.