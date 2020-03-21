Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Pedestrian in Charlotte Hall Sends Victim to Area Trauma Center

March 21, 2020

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, at approximately 6:40 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Fred’s Liquors on Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single victim lying in the roadway in the area of Golden Beach Road and Henry Lane.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. The occupants of the vehicle reported no injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash.

This entry was posted on March 21, 2020 at 2:44 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.