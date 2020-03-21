Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on I-295

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Route 50 on Interstate 295, for the reported shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not released any other details, and are currently asking anyone with information on the shooting, to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

