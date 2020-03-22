UPDATE: Aircraft Makes Successful Emergency Landing at St. Mary’s County Airport, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE: 11:17 A.M., The plane made a successful emergency landing, the aircraft’s nose landing gear failed upon landing, the single occupant/pilot is out of the aircraft, and NO injuries have been reported.

On Sunday, March 22, 2020, at approximately 10:55 a.m., fire and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s County are responding to the St. Mary’s County Airport, for the reported aircraft in distress.

The small aircraft with a single engine and single occupant is currently reporting gear issues with the landing gear not deploying properly.

Firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River, Calvert County, and emergency medical services are currently staging and waiting for the aircraft to make the emergency landing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.