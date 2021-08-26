Son Pleads Guilty in the Death of His 91-Year-Old Father

UPDATE 8/26/2021: Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced on August 24, 2021, that Danny Norris, 57, of Pasadena was sentenced to 25 years in prison suspend all but 12 years of active incarceration and five years of supervised probation in the death of his 91-year-old father, Elmer Norris. The defendant entered a guilty plea to second degree murder on August 16, 2021.

“It’s truly heartbreaking that Mr. Elmer Norris had to endure such callous and cruel treatment at the hands of his own son during his final days of his life,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “It’s my sincere hope that the sentencing provides the family with some level of peace as they continue to heal from this horrific incident.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Olin prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On November 22, 2019, Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 8500 block of Creek Road in response to a 911 call from the defendant, Danny Norris, for his 91-year-old father, Elmer Norris.

Upon arrival, paramedics located Elmer Norris in a bedroom, in a sunken mattress and lying in his own feces. Elmer Norris appeared to be attached to the mattress and uncared for. Paramedics had to cut Elmer Norris from his mattress before transporting him to Baltimore Washington Medical Center (BWMC) for further treatment. At BWMC, nursing staff immediately contacted the Anne Arundel County Police Department to report suspicions of elder abuse and neglect. Anne Arundel County detectives responded to BWMC and spoke with members of the nursing staff who observed maggots and insects on Elmer Norris’s body when he arrived as well as significant sores and ulcers. At 1:51 p.m., Elmer Norris was pronounced deceased.

During further investigation, detectives conducted an interview with Elmer Norris’s son, Danny Norris, and learned that he lived with this father. Danny Norris advised detectives that his father was bedridden and acknowledged the unsanitary conditions. Danny Norris stated that he hired a home health care nurse to clean and care for Elmer Norris but during the investigation, detectives discovered that there was in fact no home health care nurse ever hired by the defendant to care for his father and that he had made up the information about the nurse.

Subsequently, detectives conducted multiple interviews with family members of Elmer and Danny Norris who expressed concern over the care Danny Norris provided for Elmer Norris. The family members described Danny Norris as a drug addict who intentionally prohibited them from helping to clean, feed, visit and otherwise care for Elmer Norris. Multiple family members stated that Danny Norris often changed the locks to his home and refused to answer the phone when family members called to check on Elmer Norris’s well-being. Detectives obtained hospital and rehabilitation medical records as well as reports from the Department of Social Services related to Elmer Norris and Danny Norris.

These records indicate that Elmer Norris was a vulnerable adult who was unable to care for himself or provide for his own basic needs. The records listed the defendant as the individual responsible for providing care to Elmer Norris.

In March 2020, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Elmer Norris’s manner of death a homicide and the cause was described as pneumonia and ulcers as a consequence of neglect.

The Honorable Alison Asti presided over the case.



Even though an arrest has been made the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.


