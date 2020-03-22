Prince George’s County Police to Begin Taking Non-Violent Crime Reports Over the Phone

In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and in an effort to allow for increased social distancing between officers and civilians, the Prince George’s County Police Department will soon begin taking specific reports over the phone rather than in person. This change will begin at midnight on Monday, March 23rd. This new effort will only impact calls for non-violent crimes.

When we move into this new phase on Monday, those wishing to report a crime should still call 911 as usual. The call taker will ask for information, to include the caller’s phone number. In those cases where a report needs to be written, a member of the Prince George’s County Police Department will call back and take the report over the phone. This applies primarily to property crimes where a suspect is no longer on the scene. Again, this does not apply to violent crimes. The telephone reporting initiative will run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until further notice. Detectives will still investigate reported crimes as usual.

The Prince George’s County Police Department remains committed to serving and protecting those in our County as we all work together to navigate this rapidly-evolving pandemic. We will continue to update the community as warranted in the coming days and weeks. Please stay safe and know we are here if you need us.