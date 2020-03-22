Maryland Department of Health Announces Third Maryland Coronavirus Death, and 54 New Cases Overnight

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) tonight announced the state’s third death as a result of COVID-19: a Montgomery County resident in her 40s who suffered from underlying medical conditions. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

The Department of Health has confirmed 54 new cases, and one new death overnight.

A resident from another county being treated at CalvertHealth Medical Center (CHMC) tested positive for coronavirus on 3/20/20. This patient has been transferred to a larger medical facility to receive ongoing care.

CMHC appropriately consulted with our local health department and the Director of the Maryland Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Outbreak Response Division of the Maryland Department of Health (MDH). All precautions recommended by the CDC and MDH are being followed to protect the health and safety of patients and staff at the hospital. The health department is directly notifying any members of the community who may have had contact with the infected individual.

Both CMHC and the Calvert Health Department realize the implications of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We are deeply vested in ensuring the best care possible for members of our community. We encourage you to do your part in minimizing further spread of the virus. Please stay home as much as possible. If you have medically frail family members or neighbors, avoid direct contact with them and offer to pick up their groceries and medications so they can avoid contact with the public.

