VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Lexington Park

On Monday, March 23, 2020, at approximately 11:35 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, and Valley Lee responded to 46737 Willow Forest Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported house on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a one story residence with smoke showing. Upon entry, firefighters found fire in multiple rooms and the attic.

Crews extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross were requested to assist the homeowners and occupants.

Photos courtesy of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.



<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NRHdY1NFRFE" width="770" height="444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>