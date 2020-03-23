St. Mary’s County Health Department Reports Potential COVID-19 Public Exposure Risk at Outback Steakhouse

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has determined that a person confirmed to have the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may have come into contact with other community members. The potential public exposure location, date, and times are as follows:

Outback Steakhouse (bar area), 23415 Three Notch Rd, California, MD

Date: March 10, 2020

Time range: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Community members who were also at this location during the specified date/times may be at some risk for acquiring COVID-19 and should:

Self-monitor for symptoms of a respiratory infection including fever, flu-like symptoms, cough, or shortness of breath until 14 days have passed from the date of exposure

Stay home as much as possible

Call the COVID-19 community hotline (301-475-4911) and ask for a call-back from a health department nurse

If you develop symptoms:

Call your healthcare provider

If you do not have a healthcare provider, call the COVID-19 Community Hotline (Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 301-475-4911) to speak with a Health Department nurse

Self-isolate – Remain at home until you receive instructions about next steps from your healthcare provider or local health department. Stay at least 6 feet away from others. If possible, do not share a bathroom or bedroom with others in your household.

Those with mild symptoms can stay home. If symptoms worsen or you need medical attention, call ahead before going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency department. Use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency and notify dispatch of your potential exposure concerns.

For more information about COVID-19, please see the St. Mary’s County Health Department website at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

