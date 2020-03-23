Anne Arundel Man Charged with First and Second Degree Murder After Stabbing Girlfriend Multiple Times

On Monday, March 23, 2020 at approximately 12:21 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 5800 block of Larsen Street, Glen Burnie, Maryland for a stabbing. Upon arrival officers located a male subject, identified as fifty two year old Timothy Paul Gough from the 8500 block of Larsen Street, with apparent blood on him outside the residence.

Patrol units quickly detained Timothy Gough without incident. Patrol Officers responded inside the residence and located an adult female victim suffering from apparent sharp force injuries. The victim, identified as thirty two year old Shannon Nicole Sauter of the same address, was transported to an area hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Homicide detectives responded with the Evidence Collection Unit to process the crime scene. Through witness/suspect interviews detectives learned Timothy Gough and Shannon Sauter reside together and had been involved in a relationship. During the evening an altercation occurred in which the suspect, Timothy Gough, began assaulting Ms. Sauter. A witness tried to intervene at which time the suspect began to stab the victim.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy of Ms. Sauter and ruled her cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries with the manner being homicide.

Homicide detectives charged Timothy Gough with First and Second Degree Murder relating to the homicide of Shannon Sauter. Timothy Gough is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Jennifer Road Detention Center on a no bond status.

Even though an arrest has been made the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

