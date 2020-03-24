Two Additional Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has confirmed that two additional St. Mary’s County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

• A woman in her 20s who may have contracted the virus while traveling domestically

• A man in his 20s whose method of exposure is still being determined

SMCHD is currently conducting an investigation into potential exposure to other community members.

“As we continue to offer testing in our community we are likely to see more positive cases,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “It is critical that members of our community stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

SMCHD urges community members to continue infection prevention measures and social distancing. If you are sick, stay home and away from others. If you need medical attention, call ahead to your primary care doctor or health care facility, or use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency. For local COVID-19 updates and information, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

A COVID-19 Community Hotline is open for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about the COVID-19. Community members can call the center at 301-475-4911 Monday-Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to speak with staff and obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered. Language interpretation services are available.