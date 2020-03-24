Calvert County Man Arrested for Reckless Endangerment After Firing Weapon at Breezy Point Marina

On March 20, 2020, Deputy Durnbaugh responded to Breezy Point Marina in Chesapeake Beach for a firearms complaint. Calvert County Emergency Communications advised that a shot was fired from a mobile home in the marina.

While approaching the vehicle, Deputy Durnbaugh detected the odor of marijuana.

The driver, Raymond Francis Procopio, Jr. (48) was removed from the vehicle and detained. A search of the mobile home resulted in a Browning Arms Medallion containing a spent shell casing in the chamber, as well as another live round on the passenger seat.

A search of the rear living area resulted in one Henry Repeating Arms model H004AB, one Mossberg 835, one Benelli Ethos 12 gauge, and one Savage Arms 12 gauge.

Procopio was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Reckless Endangerment.

