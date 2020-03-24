It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Richard Loren Sparrough, Jr., on March 21, 2020, months after an operation that did not go well. Rich was born on December 26, 1940, in Washington, D.C., and was a lifelong resident of Maryland, attending Bladensburg High School and graduating from the University of Maryland. He was a journeyman electrician with Local 26 during his career and worked for the same contractor for his entire career.

Rich left behind his beloved wife of 43 years, Ann R. Sparrough; sister Mary Srnecz; nephew Richard Heath and wife Catherine; more family and many friends, especially several high school buddies, who are still close.

There will be no visitation at this time due to the virus threat. A funeral service and internment

will be held for the immediate family, by invitation. A memorial party with a celebration of his finer moments will be held later. Please do not send any flowers, give to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, American Red Cross, Care or a charity of your choice instead.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.