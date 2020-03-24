St. Mary’s County Health Department Calls for Donations and Supplies for Long Term COVID-19 Preparedness

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and St. Mary’s County Government are collecting the following unopened medical supply items:

Universal Viral Mediums

Nasopharyngeal swabs

Facemasks (handmade masks may also be accepted – pattern and information here)

Nonsterile disposable patient examination gloves, latex-free, all sizes

Nonsterile disposable isolation gowns

Surgical gowns (ANSI/AAMI PB70 Levels 1-4)

International gowns and coveralls

Single use or reusable face shields

Powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs) or full-face elastomeric respirators

Medical eye shields and reusable goggles

N95 respirator, including surgical N95 respirators

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60-95% alcohol

Protective suits such as Tyvek suits

Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers

Local medical providers, dental providers or community members who have these items and would like to donate them for local reserve may do so by contacting the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at: 301-475-4200, ext. 72120 to arrange a drop off time and location.

This call for donations is for long term planning and preparedness – to ensure that our local healthcare workforce and emergency medical services have an abundance of stock to pull from in the future, if needed. Supply stock is present for current needs and supplemental stock has been ordered – however, we would like to ensure that all possible resources for local preparedness have been collected in case of a medical surge related to COVID-19.

Community members, including any healthcare professionals, who want to volunteer to assist with the COVID-19 response should register through the Medical Reserve Corps Network – Road to Readiness initiative at: https://mdr.health.maryland.gov/Pages/RoadtoReadiness.aspx.

For more ways that Marylanders can help, visit the Maryland Unites webpage at: https://governor.maryland.gov/marylandunites/.