Cynthia Verda Butler, 68, of St. Leonard, MD passed away on March 20, 2020 at George Washington University Hospital.

Born March 29, 1951 in Mt. Clemens, MI, she was the daughter of the late Darwin McCormick and Dorothy (McMahon) McCormick. Cynthia moved to Calvert County from Hartley, DE in 1980.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Deweese P. Butler whom she married on September 12, 1970 in Dover, DE; her children, Kimberly Libby (Gene) of St. Leonard, MD and Kevin Butler (Sarah) of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Kaylee Libby, Claire Libby and George Libby; and sister, Deborah Muir of Dover, DE. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra England.

All services are private. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.