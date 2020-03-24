St. Mary’s County Health Department Reports Potential COVID-19 Public Exposure Risks At Walmart and Two Other Locations

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has determined that a person confirmed to have the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may have come into contact with other community members.

The potential public exposure locations, dates, and times are as follows:

Weis Markets, 20995 Point Lookout Rd, Callaway, MD 20620

• Dates: March 12 and March 17, 2020

• Time ranges: 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter, 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD 20619

• Date: March 16, 2020

• Time range: 10:15 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Family Care Pharmacy, 46300 Lexington Village Way #104, Lexington Park, MD

• Date: March 17, 2020

• Time range: 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Community members who were also at these location during the specified dates/times may be at some risk for acquiring COVID-19 and should:

• Self-monitor for symptoms of a respiratory infection including fever, flu-like symptoms, cough, or shortness of breath until 14 days have passed from the date of exposure

• Stay home as much as possible

• Call the COVID-19 Community Hotline (Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 301-475-4911) and ask for a call-back from a health department nurse

If you develop symptoms:

• Call your healthcare provider

• If you do not have a healthcare provider, call the COVID-19 Community Hotline (Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 301-475-4911) to speak with a Health Department nurse

• Self-isolate – Remain at home until you receive instructions about next steps from your healthcare provider or local health department. Stay at least 6 feet away from others. If possible, do not share a bathroom or bedroom with others in your household.

• Those with mild symptoms can stay home. If symptoms worsen or you need medical attention, call ahead before going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency department. Use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency and notify dispatch of your potential exposure concerns.

For more information about COVID-19, please see the St. Mary’s County Health Department website at www.smchd.org/coronavirus